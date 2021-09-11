Reflecting on the 9/11 Tragedy and Recovery Efforts, 20 Years Later

“When was the last time you spoke?” What was the last thing they said to you?” “How do you know they were inside the World Trade Center?”. This line of questioning will forever be ingrained in the mind of USF Adjunct Professor Bonnie Silvestri. In the weeks following the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks, she worked for the Death Certificate program. As a then-representative of the New York City Conflicts of Interest Board, she was responsible for speaking with grieving families about their loved ones who had gone missing since that fateful day. Silvestri was required to gather evidence and determine the likelihood that they were inside the World Trade Center when it collapsed or on one of the planes that crashed into the twin towers.

TAMPA, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO