Reflecting on the 9/11 Tragedy and Recovery Efforts, 20 Years Later
This year marks the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives that day when two planes that had been hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center, one plane struck the Pentagon, and another crashed in a field in Pennsylvania as a planned attack was thwarted. Following the collapse of the World Trade Center Twin Towers, the massive recovery effort involving the removal of 1.8 million tons of concrete and rubble began.blog.parker.com
