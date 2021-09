The Foster High School football team did not have an ideal start to its 2021 District 10-5A Division I season, losing 30-14 to Katy Paetow at Traylor Stadium Friday night. “We got physically beat tonight,” Foster head coach Shaun McDowell said. “We beat ourselves tonight, and (Paetow) had something to do with it. It just wasn’t a good night for the Foster Falcons.