World’s First Bubble Tea-Inspired PC Uses Realistic ‘Boba’ To Cool Down

New Fanta Flavors, Spooky Moments and Special Features Haunt Atlanta Attraction. All Month Long; Adults-Only Evening Event Extends the Fun After Hours. This October, World of Coca-Cola is inviting families and friends to take part in the attraction’s first-ever Halloween takeover. Offered all month long with special activations on Saturdays and Sundays, the eerie experience includes a scavenger hunt to find a mystery Fanta flavor, an after-hours event for adults, ghostly performances and so much more. Guests are encouraged to get in the spooky spirit by wearing their best family-friendly costumes and looking out for festive frights and fall features among World of Coke’s regular exhibits and experiences. FANTAstic Halloween is included as part of every general admission ticket in October.
