World’s First Bubble Tea-Inspired PC Uses Realistic ‘Boba’ To Cool Down

Just as there’s supposedly a lid for every pot, we firmly believe that there’s a bubble tea out there to quench every thirst. Like yours to taste like cake frosting? Go with the puff cream tea. Like your boba bitter like your soul? Get freshly brewed black tea with zero percent sugar. Like your bubble tea to be as glam as you? Try a rose-lychee drink with creamy foam and crystal boba. Tapioca pearls aren’t even required—you could also get yours with cheese foam or grass jelly (two of our faves), or even drink it plain if you must. Read on for our picks.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO