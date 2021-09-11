John Piper’s 9/11 Radio Interview

Argelia Atilano is a very well-known radio personality in Los Angeles. She along with her husband Omar were the host of one of the most popular Spanish radio shows in Los Angeles, El Show de Omar y Argelia on K-LOVE 107.5 FM for 20 years. But as Argelia's biography indicates, she is first a proud mother and it is because of this that she was inspired to write the book Grandes Dreamers which highlights the powerful stories of 12 US Latinas. As her daughters were growing up, she noticed the lack of representation of Latina women in the US. Research shows that representation is very important for minorities because it helps shape how others view them and how they view themselves. Often minorities are not represented in books, media, etc. And when they are represented, it is sometimes done in a very negative light.

