CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

‘Christ Must Be Explicit’

By Close Close David Mathis Twitter
Desiring God
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 11, 2001, was the day before my twenty-first birthday. I was leaving my first collegiate Classical Greek class when I heard someone say a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. He didn’t sound shocked; just intrigued. I assumed it must have been a small plane, surely an accident, perhaps even no fatalities. I walked back to the dorms, enjoying a few more minutes of peace.

www.desiringgod.org

Comments / 6

Wm S
6d ago

There is no scientific evidence that the realm of the supernatural exists. There is no scientific evidence that anyone on earth has been given the authority to speak for or represent an alleged creator. Religion was created by humans to control people and make money. There is no scientific evidence that an alleged creator supports any religion, past or present. The biggest lie is when someone tells you that God speaks to them or they speak for or represent an alleged creator.

Reply
2
Tom deangelo
6d ago

doesn't anyone wonder why God punished Adam and Eve for going to the tree of knowledge it's because the more education and knowledge you obtain the Bible becomes increasingly a fabrication of deceit and a guide book on how to self police society thru false hope

Reply(2)
2
Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Pope recounts when he inadvertently gave communion to old Jewish woman

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Wednesday related how he once inadvertently gave communion to an elderly Jewish woman, who only afterwards told him about her religion. “I once went to say a Mass in a home for the elderly,” he told a reporter who had asked...
RELIGION
Belief.Net

What Would Jesus Do in Today’s World?

Today’s world is extremely chaotic. Not that it hasn’t always been chaotic, but some things taking place in modern times have made things crazier and left us feeling more uncertain. Two major culprits are the increase in the number of people on our planet, along with our level of connectivity. In addition, humanity is continually faced with extreme situations, forcing us into social, financial and economic crises. We are also dealing with some of the greatest political and social challenges of our lifetime. Everything from the COVID-19 crises to sexual scandals inside and outside the Church, our world is plagued with complex and divisive issues. If your heart aches every time, you turn on the news or think about the problems of today, think about what Jesus is experiencing. If Jesus were still walking on this earth today, how would He respond? The best way to figure out the answer is to look at Jesus’ teachings and character, which we can find directly in scripture.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
John Piper
Person
Jesus Christ
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
RELIGION
Science Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
WORLD
eastidahonews.com

Column: I’m not a Latter-day Saint. Here was my experience touring the Pocatello Temple with an apostle

POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pocatello Temple is a beautiful and awe-inspiring building. One to be enjoyed, no matter your faith. I grew up attending St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Waimanalo, Hawaii, even serving as an altar boy. So a media tour of the LDS Church’s 170th temple was my first opportunity to peek behind the veil of the church.
POCATELLO, ID
inspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right Hand Of God#God The Father#Islam#Classical Greek#The World Trade Center#Christians#Judeo Christian
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: God save us from the religious patriarchy we Mormons created

Back in February 2003, Mormon President Russell M. Nelson published an article in the Ensign magazine titled “Divine Love” where he expressed his belief that God’s love is conditional. At that time, I couldn’t help but wonder what effect Nelson’s theory would have on those of us Mormons residing towards the bottom of the murky perfection pool.
RELIGION
newswatchman.com

Becoming what Christ died for us to be

The idea of not being spiritually prepared to trust Christ because of a lack of interest is like being told that you have been scheduled to box a champion fighter this coming Friday night, even though you have no boxing experience and are in terrible physical condition. It's too late to start training and you will easily be knocked out with one punch.
RELIGION
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Desiring God

The Book Jesus Loved Most

Sunday school has marked me since my childhood — literally. I have a scar on the top of my right hand from being burned by the popcorn popper when I was about 3 years old. Sunday school has left much deeper impressions, however, in my heart and soul and in the way I have read and understood the Bible for most of my life — especially in terms of how I have read and understood the Old Testament.
RELIGION
newsbrig.com

10 things everyone should know about Jehovah’s Witnesses and their beliefs

Aug. 20—Jehovah’s Witnesses are a people of faith that many of us likely don’t know that much about. We may remember them as the people who often come to our homes in order to evangelize, but do we actually know what they believe? Below are 10 facts about this group which branched off from orthodox Christianity in the late 1800’s. We answer the questions of how they got their start, what their core beliefs are, and how many people ascribe to this faith in the world today below.
RELIGION
sportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Tuesday, September 14 - The Omnipresence of God

“Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” — Psalm 84:3 (ESV) The presence of our God is everywhere. He moves, lives, breathes and works all around us. Psalm 84:3 (ESV) declares the extensiveness of our Heavenly Father’s presence in saying, “Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” Psalm 84 proclaims that even the birds of the air find their home before the altars of the almighty, living God. Even the birds of the air come before God’s presence as they lay their young in the canopies.
RELIGION
Desiring God

The Rest Beyond Our Reach

At the end of his life, my friend David leaned into Christ’s promise of rest. The hope he drew from that promise so comforted him that he spent his last moments witnessing to others. He’d endured a long, arduous struggle with end-stage emphysema. For months he ricocheted back and forth...
RELIGION
Salt Lake Tribune

Patrick A. Fletcher: To survive, LDS Church needs both a foundation and remodeling

Recent events transpiring within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the great deal of controversy that has arisen as a result, have made it necessary to examine two conflicting schools of thought as they abide within the membership of the church. This is done as an attempt to, in some small way, bridge the gap between these separate parties.
RELIGION
Washington Post

But we must speak: The calling of the Black church in this critical hour

This is part of a series from The Washington Post exploring “The Future of the Black Church.”. On April 4, 1967, exactly one year before he was assassinated, my father, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., stood in New York City’s famed Riverside Church, and, as a part of his speech opposing the Vietnam War, said these words:
RELIGION
persecution.org

Widow Threatened by In-Laws for Converting to Christianity

09/02/2021 India (International Christian Concern) –Bire Madakami’s husband, Lt. Padia Madakami, died in 2016, leaving her struggling to care for their four children in the village of Bejangwada, India. Three years later, in 2019, Bire heard a sermon and accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior. She became a regular...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy