AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Kellogg Park for the 65th annual Plymouth Fall Festival. The Plymouth Fall Festival grew out of a community family picnic, sponsored by the Plymouth Rotary Club. The idea for the picnic was suggested by Don Lightfoot, a member of the club’s Youth Activities Committee. The Plymouth Fall Festival is a world-class event in beautiful downtown Plymouth that is exciting and fun for the whole family. The event is committed to providing an opportunity for non-profit community organization to fundraise and continue the great work they do!

PLYMOUTH, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO