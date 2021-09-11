Toronto Reviews

The Girl and the Spider (Das Mädchen und die Spinne) is a subtle drama that explores the emotions that come when a roommate moves out. Lisa (Liliane Amuat) is finally moving out of the apartment and leaving roommate Mara (Henriette Confurius) behind. There’s a whirlwind of emotions that come with Lisa packing up her stuff. It’s a new start for Lisa, who lived there for years with Mara and Markus (Ivan Georgiev). As this era comes to a close, all sort of dynamics are popping up between people. Lisa’s mother, Astrid (Ursina Lardi), is seen flirting with one of the moving guys, Jurek (André M. Hennicke). Meanwhile, Jan (Flurin Giger), one of the movers, eyes Mara but she has no interest in him. This is how Jan ends up with Kerstin (Dagna Litzenberger Vinet). While all this is going on, new neighbor Karen (Sabine Timoteo) shows up–Lisa hits it off immediately with her but the same can’t be said for Mara.
Comments / 0