Toronto Reviews

Ruth Paxton's feature debut watches as a teen's nihilistic epiphany tortures her already traumatized mother. French filmmaker Lucile Hadžhalilović ('Evolution,' 'Innocence') directs her first English-language feature in this twisted tale of frozen teeth and postwar malaise. Movie Reviews. 16 hours ago. By. ‘A Good Man’: Film Review | TIFF 2020.

ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

The Girl and the Spider – Toronto 2021

The Girl and the Spider (Das Mädchen und die Spinne) is a subtle drama that explores the emotions that come when a roommate moves out. Lisa (Liliane Amuat) is finally moving out of the apartment and leaving roommate Mara (Henriette Confurius) behind. There's a whirlwind of emotions that come with Lisa packing up her stuff. It's a new start for Lisa, who lived there for years with Mara and Markus (Ivan Georgiev). As this era comes to a close, all sort of dynamics are popping up between people. Lisa's mother, Astrid (Ursina Lardi), is seen flirting with one of the moving guys, Jurek (André M. Hennicke). Meanwhile, Jan (Flurin Giger), one of the movers, eyes Mara but she has no interest in him. This is how Jan ends up with Kerstin (Dagna Litzenberger Vinet). While all this is going on, new neighbor Karen (Sabine Timoteo) shows up–Lisa hits it off immediately with her but the same can't be said for Mara.
MOVIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
onstageblog.com

Review: 'Is My Microphone On?' at Canadian Stage's Dream In High Park, Toronto

A bold and courageous production of a controversially delicate script despite some rough spots. Canadian Stage took some daring risks in producing Jordan Tannahill's 'Is My Microphone On?' as this opening night performance encompassed many noteworthy things. With gritty and focused direction by Erin Brubacher, I loved how this diverse...
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Toronto International Film Festival

'Dear Evan Hansen' Oral History: How Broadway's Biggest Hit Since 'Hamilton' Became an Awards Season Movie. In these deeply cynical times, the terrain is tough for an open-hearted movie musical. Indeed, within seconds of the trailer for Dear Evan Hansen dropping on May 18, social media was ablaze….
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Toronto 2021 Review: AS IN HEAVEN, Where Childbirth Is Dark and Full of Terrors

The opening images of pastoral horror, As In Heaven, sees the almost stock imagery of a young beautiful thing, dressed in white, caressing the golden wheat with her fingertips, as she walks through a field of golden harvest. You know this shot - tracking at hip level, camera titled slightly upward to gather the sun - because it has been used in films as far ranging as Terrence Malick's Days of Heaven to Ridley Scott's Gladiator. Director Tea Lindeburg offers a sense of comfort and familiarity right before changing tone into a wholly original image, one that is arrestingly horrific: A thunderstorm of blood, off in the distance, and bearing down on innocence. 
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Toronto 2021 Review: NIGHT RAIDERS, Dystopia and Hope of the Past and Future

It can often feel in recent events that we are seeing the end of civilization as we know it (if not the end of human life all together). But too often people, especially white westerners, forget that the end of civilization effectively has happened already for countless indigneous peoples in the past few centuries, across the Americas, in Australia, New Zealand, and other parts of Oceania. Genocide has been committed, land confiscated, children stolen, and these entire ways of existing almost erased from existence.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Toronto 2021 Review: LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, Where Dreams And Nightmares Mirror One Another

Every film from Edgar Wright is a kind of gift. Especially to audiences who like to unwrap things over and over again, from the Rom-Zom-Com satire of Shaun of the Dead, to the Nintendo-heightened relationship foibles of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Even Baby Driver, which was a bit of a stumble, had some fine early rhythms, both visually, and a knack for a needle drop. The call-back screenwriting, and sophisticated visual storytelling lend his pop-culture laden fantasias, with enough relatable humanity among the bombast, to just hit that sweet entertaining spot that rewards multiple viewings. 
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Gravitas Ventures

Keir Gilchrist's 'An Intrusion' Lands at Gravitas Ventures (Exclusive) Gravitas Ventures has picked up the North American rights to the home invasion thriller An Intrusion, which stars Atypical star Keir Gilchrist, Scout Taylor-Compton, Billy Boyd, Sam Logan…. Gravitas Ventures Nabs 'Welcome Matt' Comedy (Exclusive) Leon Pierce Jr.'s indie stars Tahj...
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

The Rescue – Toronto 2021

Three years winning the Oscar for Free Solo, filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin return to Toronto with The Rescue. Once again, the filmmakers find a way to keep us on the edge of our seats. It's a very different film from their Oscar winner in that this film focuses on the Northern Thailand cave rescue mission in 2018. The world was glued to the news as twelve boys and their coach were stuck inside this flooded cave. What we see in the film is never-before-seen footage along with exclusive interviews. This was a mission that brought together both the Royal Thai Navy SEALs and US Special Forces in planning a rescue mission. We also learn a thing or two along the way especially when it comes to cave diving and the risks that come with it.
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Anna Winger

'Unorthodox' Creator Anna Winger Signs Overall Deal with Netflix. Unorthodox and Deutschland franchise creator Anna Winger has sealed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix. The Berlin-based American producer and her production company Airlift Productions…
TV & VIDEOS
Hollywood Reporter

Clay Tarver

How 'Vacation Friends' Director Went From '90s Math Rock to Breaking Hulu Records. Clay Tarver's career in filmmaking can be traced back to the mid-'80s when he met his Harvard University roommate and future collaborator, Donal Logue. Eventually, Tarver moved to New York…
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Keegan-Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key Joins Timothee Chalamet in Warner Bros.' 'Wonka' Reimagining. Keegan-Michael Key is set to join Timothée Chalamet in Warner Bros.'s Wonka, a big-screen reimagining of Roald Dahl's classic children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Hollywood Reporter…. Apple TV+'s 'Schmigadoon!': TV Review. Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key find...
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Toronto 2021 Review: YOU ARE NOT MY MOTHER, Folklore Monsters and Modern Horrors

I remember a story, in the early 1990s in the United Kingdom, that made a lot of news headlines: a young mother killed her three children and then herself. A long magazine article about it was (at least for me) the start of a conversation about motherhood; this woman needed help from social services and repeatedly told authorities and social workers that she couldn't handle her situation of raising children, and they all told her the same thing (more or less): you're a woman, you have a natural mothering instinct, it'll kick in. But it didn't; this is not to excuse what she did, but merely to highlight what women have know for centuries: there is no such thing as a mothering instinct that all women have, we are not all naturally gifted to be mothers, and we often need a lot of help, help that is too often not provided and even if it is, often done so with constant criticism.
WORLD
Hollywood Reporter

Pablo Larrain

Toronto: Kristen Stewart Reflects on Portraying Princess Diana in 'Spencer'. Kristen Stewart, who plays the late Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's Spencer, says there's a big difference between her as an actress going to the depths of despair on-screen over her…. Telluride Awards Analysis: Kristen Stewart Looks Oscars-Bound for 'Spencer'
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Michael Mann

Michael Mann's 'Tokyo Vice' HBO Max Series Fills Out Cast. Michael Mann's HBO Max crime series Tokyo Vice is filling out its cast. Series leads Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, as well as the previously announced Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf and Rinko Kikuchi…. 'Heat' Cinematographer Dante Spinotti to Get Locarno Film...
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Oldenburg Film Festival

'What Happened to the Wolf?': Film Review | Oldenburg 2021. Two desperately ill women find solace in each other's company in this drama from Myanmar made by filmmakers facing persecution in the wake of that country's February 2021 military coup. 'What Happened to the Wolf?' Director Na Gyi on His...
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Must Reads

"The Mafia of the Acting World": Hollywood's Secret Loop Groups. After having worked in television as a writer and also having reported on the industry for more than 20 years, I thought I knew all the steps in production. But I had never met a looper. Or, more. Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman...
MOVIES
Deadline

Dustin Lance Black Producing Horror Feature 'Rift' For Wayward Entertainment & XYZ Films

EXCLUSIVE: As part of Vince Totino and John Hegeman's newly launched Wayward Entertainment and their new genre slate, we've learned that the studio will be going into a production on an English-language take on Erlingur Thoroddsen's Icelandic horror movie Rift. Oscar winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black will produce. Wayward will be partnering with XYZ Films for the next two years on its slate of filmmaker-driven genre features across all platforms. Rift is an atmospheric thriller which follows two guys whose broken relationship is tested as they are haunted by a supernatural entity awakened by their emotional turmoil and grief. Cameras will roll this...
MOVIES
Deadline

Justine Bateman Feature Directorial Debut 'Violet' Sets Fall Theatrical Release – TIFF

EXCLUSIVE:  Following the movie's TIFF premiere, Relativity Media will open Justine Bateman's feature directorial debut Violet on Oct. 29 in NY and LA with an expansion to follow on Nov. 5. The pic will also hit in home demand on Nov. 9. Relativity, as we first told you, picked up Violet after its world premiere at SXSW. The pic follows Violet Calder (Olivia Munn) as she realizes that she can no longer ignore the daily barrage of self-criticisms (voiced by Justin Theroux) that clouds her life. These self-criticism cause her to make fear-based decisions and hold her back from the kind of professional, personal, and romantic life...
MOVIES

