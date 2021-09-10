CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinwiddie County, VA

6130 Courthouse Rd, Dinwiddie, VA 23833

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article4 bed 2 1/2 bath home with detached 2 car garage has been updated throughout. This all brick rancher features new cabinets, granite counter tops, and flooring. The primary bed room has a attached bath that has been updated with a new shower and vanity. The hall bath has a new tub/shower combo and vanity. The half bath has also been outfitted with a new vanity. The main house has an open concept with an island and eat in kitchen. The home has stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting in the kitchen that over look an updated stone wood burning fireplace. All plumbing and electrical has been updated through the house. The windows have all been replaced and insulation in the attic and crawl space have been redone to make the home more energy efficient. The two car garage has its own electrical service and large lean-to off the side for additional storage. The exterior offers a 2.5 acre lot with large mature hardwoods. The home is conveniently located just off 460 in the Midway school district about 20 min from Colonial Heights. Seller is a licensed Realestate Agent in VA. The swing set and trampoline do not convey. Garage and Fireplace/Chimneys sold as is with no known defects.

