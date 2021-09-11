CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

L.A. Times photographers chronicle the effects of the war on terror

lookout.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever forget. That is the solemn refrain repeated often after the devastation of 9/11. In some ways, Times staff photojournalists cannot forget. The images they made on U.S. soil and abroad following that day captured the long progression of the war on terror. These pictures have left their mark not only on the archives of The Times but also on the memories of many of the journalists who photographed these moments.

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Guantanamo, where the 'war on terror' drags on in military court

Twenty years after the September 11 attacks, the US “war on terror” is still being fought on a piece of hilly scrubland in southeast Cuba known as Guantanamo Bay. Within months of the attacks, the United States rounded up hundreds of people with suspected ties to perpetrator Al-Qaeda and dropped them in the US naval base.
MILITARY
indybay.org

20 years since 9/11 and the “war on terror”

Today marks 20 years since the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, in which two hijacked planes were flown into New York City’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and a fourth into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought to wrest control from the hijackers. In all, nearly 3,000 people were killed, the largest number of violent deaths on a single day on American soil since the Civil War.
POLITICS
Anchorage Press

To Counter Terror, Abolish War

On the morning of September 11, 2001, I was among a small group of U.S. citizens who sat on milk crates or stood holding signs, across from the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in Manhattan. We had been fasting from solid foods for a month, calling for an end...
POLITICS
bostonreview.net

The Distributed Empire of the War on Terror

Drone attacks were sold to the American people as a way to limit U.S. involvement in Pakistan. But all the while, Pakistani forces have overseen secret detentions, disappearances, and bombings at the behest of U.S. empire. In Nothing Ever Dies: Vietnam and the Memory of War (2016), Viet Thanh Nguyen...
MILITARY
OZY

14 Moments From the War on Terror

For our generation, 9/11 was a Sputnik moment. Just as the launch of the world’s first satellite in October 1957 focused the West’s attention on the emerging threat posed by the Soviet Union, the attacks on that sunny September morning jarred the world off its axis. Nothing would be the same again.
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Double standards doom U.S. "war on terror"

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The chaotic and bloody retreat of the U.S. troops from Afghanistan has been widely viewed as the defining moment in Washington's embarrassing failure in its 20-year-old "war on terror." As Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, it is time to do some...
U.S. POLITICS
politicsnc.com

The War on Terror Crippled America

Eight Trillion. 39 million. 2,372. 4,431. One. Those numbers are, respectively, the cost of the War on Terror in dollars, the number of refugees displaced by American wars, the American death toll in Afghanistan, and the American death toll in Iraq. “One” refers to the wedding we bombed in a drone strike. Put into numbers, the toll that our country’s post-9/11 foreign policy has taken on the world is something akin to stunning.
U.S. POLITICS
thegamerhq.com

WWE’s War on Terror

Twenty years have passed since the Twin Towers fell on September 11, 2001. This tragedy rocked the entire world. “9/11” became a part of our vocabulary. Ideologies that ended with “-ism,” followed by words like “radical” and “extreme,” were made a daily obsession of the news media. It triggered two decades worth of conflict in the Middle East, referred to as the “War on Terror.”
NFL
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
marketresearchtelecast.com

What happened to Sharbat Gula, the Afghan girl who starred in one of the iconic covers of National Geographic?

In 1984, photographer Steve McCurry photographed the entire drama of the refugees living in the Peshawar camp in Pakistan. This complex work is remembered by a photograph: that of Sharbat Gula, an Afghan girl, orphan, who became a symbol of refugees in 1985 when the magazine National Geographic made her an icon of his publications and in one of the great images of the twentieth century.
PHOTOGRAPHY
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS

