How to watch: Flight 93 National Memorial observes the 20th anniversary of 9/11

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn observance ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial will begin at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, but will be limited to family members and their guests. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the park will be closed to the public during the event and the...

Flight 93 Memorial – 20th Anniversary of September 11

On Tuesday morning, September 11, 2001, the United States came under attack when four commercial airliners departing from airports on the East Coast were hijacked and used to strike targets on the ground. After a delayed departure, United Airlines Flight 93 carrying 33 passengers, 7 crew members and 4 hijackers departed Newark International Airport in New Jersey en route to San Francisco, California. Approximately 45 minutes into the flight, the plane changed course near Cleveland, Ohio, and was redirected southeast toward Washington, D.C. After action was taken by the passengers and crew members to overtake the hijackers, Flight 93 crashed a few minutes after 10:00 a.m. into a reclaimed coal strip mine near the town of Shanksville in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. All persons on board were killed and an attack on the nation’s capital was prevented.
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT DISPLAYS A 20TH ANNIVERSARY 9-11 MEMORIAL

The Crookston Fire Department finished their annual 9-11 memorial display on Friday night to honor the fallen firefighters, police officers, EMS, and other first responders that died on September 11, 2001, attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City. They have displays at both the main station and the north station. The department has put on a display every year since the attack, and it has continued to grow over the years.
Delco Remembered Communities observe 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks together

The communities of Lower Chichester, Marcus Hook and Upper Chichester gathered on Saturday at the Rocco Gsapari Park to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 and say thank you to first responders who, every day, put their lives on the line.
Flower Memorial Library honoring 20th Anniversary of 9/11 with public events

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 20th Anniversary of the September 11 attacks will be remembered in Watertown this weekend. In commemoration of the 20th Anniversary, the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library will present an exhibit for community members to browse on the main floor of the library. This will include images, video and an opportunity for patrons to share a small memory or note about 9/11.
