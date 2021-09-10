MLB Weekend Betting Picks + Underdogs Cashing! | MLB Gambling Podcast (Ep. 40)

MLB Weekend Betting Picks + Underdogs Cashing! | (Ep. 40) The MLB Gambling Podcast drops a new episode to get into the MLB Weekend Betting picks. Malcolm Bamford and Munaf Manji recap their picks from the start of the week. The boys continue their momentum by having a profitable week and cashing all three underdog picks. First, the guys discuss the Toronto Blue Jays sweeping a four game series against the Yankees. Where does this leave the Yankees? Malcolm and Munaf discuss the Yankees playoff chances. Next, the guys get into injury news and updates for a couple pitchers. As well as discussing the Giants, Reds, Padres, and Cardinals.