Twenty years after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, what’s striking about America’s most cataclysmic day of the new millennium is how personal it still feels after all these years. I think for most of us, the striking, eternal image of that second plane striking the South Tower of the World Trade Center competes with the little things from that day. I remember postponing my inevitable journey to the newsroom to sit for 10 minutes under a tree out back with our not-quite-trained golden retriever puppy (Rosie, RIP), trying to reconcile the beauty of a royal-blue September sky with the horror that had just occurred in Lower Manhattan.

