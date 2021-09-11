Classifieds: Special meeting of Northshore Fire Commissioners

The following are highlights from today’s Washoe County Board of County Commissioners meeting:. 1. Board approves resolution of intent to transfer Wildcreek Golf Course to First Tee: Washoe County Commissioners approved a resolution declaring the county’s intent to transfer Wildcreek Golf Course to Northern Nevada Youth Golf Foundation, dba First Tee of Northern Nevada. The resolution sets a date for a public hearing. If ultimately approved, First Tee would be required to operate the golf course for charitable or civic purposes for the community. This means that the entirety of the property be used for golf and golf-related activities, including the course, pro shop, food and beverage, driving range, putting green, event space, and everything that takes place on the property. This also means that the course must be made available to the public at a cost less than private golf courses in Washoe County, and must always be used as a golf course.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO