Classifieds: Special meeting of Northshore Fire Commissioners

By DKH
shorelineareanews.com
 7 days ago

A special meeting of the Board of Commissioners of King County Fire Protection District No. 16 (Northshore), will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, the 14th day of September 2021, at 5:00pm. Meeting agenda and materials are posted here. The Board will review the four applicants for vacant board positions.

