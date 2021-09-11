Survivors, families of victims return to ground zero to mark 20 years since Sept. 11 attacks

Saturday marks 20 years since the deadliest terrorist attack in United States history.

News 12’s Mary-Lyn Buckley went to lower Manhattan just blocks away from where the Twin Towers once stood for the days’ tributes.

Saturday’s ceremony had families of victims returning to read the names of their loved ones out loud.

It’s been 20 years of mourning, hope and resilience, but that pain has not faded away. For the so many people who were in lower Manhattan on that day, they say the images and the terror it lives in their memory.

Complete Coverage: 9/11--20 Years Later

Cheryl Schneider, who was at the event, told News 12 she lost her husband who was working in one of the towers that day. She said hearing his name read out loud helps her keep his memory alive.

“It's gone by in a blink, and then sometimes it feels like forever,” Schneider says. “This was where my husband was 20 years ago, and it just felt important to be here.”

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama also went to New York City for the ceremony.

VIDEO: 2021 September 11th Commemoration Ceremony