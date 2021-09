Naomi Osaka's US Open press conference was tear-filled when answering her final questions from the Japanese press. She left with these words:. "Yeah, I mean, definitely I would love to carry on that mindset. Hmm... I'm going to say what we said, I think, like, in the hallway. How do I go around saying this? I feel like for me recently, like, when I win I don't feel happy. I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad. I don't think that's normal. I didn't really want to cry, but basically, I feel like... (Tearing up.)

