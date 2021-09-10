CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SYD to perform with the LA Phil at the Ford

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip hop and r&b extraordinaire, SYD comes to the Ford Theater in Los Angeles for a special performance with the LA Phil. Best known as a founding member of both Odd Future (alongside Tyler, the Creator and Frank Ocean) and The Internet, as well as being a visionary songwriter and producer — the multi-GRAMMY nominated artist will take on the Ford on September 22 for a one-of-a-kind performance. And did we mention it’s FREE?!

