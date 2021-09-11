CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Remembering 9/11: 20 years later — HENRY CULVYHOUSE: A blue day on the 9th month

By Henry Culvyhouse
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17sTdV_0bt0tepP00
FILE - A helicopter flies over the Pentagon in Washington as smoke billows over the building on Sept. 11, 2001, after a hijacked airliner crashed into the west side of the building, killing 184 people. (AP Photo/Heesoon Yim, File) Heesoon Yim

At 9:37 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west-side of the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

The plane was hijacked somewhere above southern Ohio, near Pike County. Less than hour after the terrorists took over the aircraft, 164 lives were lost in the attack.

Seventy miles east, I sat in Mr. Sherman’s fourth-grade classroom, blissfully unaware of the carnage and mayhem going on a few counties over.

Inwood, West Virginia, was still small-town in those days — the elementary schools had brimmed to capacity only a couple years prior, leading to the fourth and fifth grades to be taught in intermediate schools, a step between elementary and middle school.

It was probably around 10 a.m. that day, kids started getting called to the office. One by one they went — until it was just me and one or two other kids. At the end of the day, my father picked me up from school in his red 1989 Ford Bronco II, still stale with the cigarettes pneumonia forced him to give up the spring prior.

“Some people ran some airplanes into some buildings today,” my dad said.

Being a child of the N64, I immediately thought of convoluted spy plot, wherein some agents had stolen some American fighter jets and done the attack. Think some type of sick, terroristic mission from Golden Eye.

My father told me no, they used passenger planes. And I immediately felt sick to my stomach. I thought about the people on those planes — I’d never been on a plane, nor have I to this day — helpless and fearful as it ran into the side of those buildings.

When we got home, my father turned on the tube and showed me the images — the rubble of the Twin Towers, the smoke from the Pentagon, the crater Flight 93 left in Pennsylvania. For a 9-year-old boy, it felt unreal, though not wholly unusual — I remembered my Uncle Keith watching the news when they stuck a needle in McVeigh’s arm and seeing the carnage left from the Oklahoma City bombing.

The next day at school, the kids were either fearful or angry — I was a part of the angry crowd. I wanted whoever who had down this brought down — and when that day came in 2011, my college buddies and I paused our finals studies and went to downtown Huntington and got good and drunk in the bars that looked the other way on underage.

Being a student of history, I always found it interesting that in the years following the fall of the Berlin Wall, numerous commentators called it “The End of History.” Democracy, Capitalism and God had smashed the Communists with Levi jeans, Marlboro cigarettes and a some horrendous bloodlettings in third-world countries.

On Sept. 11, 2001, history resumed its march.

The one thing that sticks out to me that day is the sky — it was one of the bluest skies I have ever seen. Not a cloud out there — no wispy stratus clouds at the edge of the atmosphere, nothing like that. The sunset that day in Inwood, West Virginia, was gold and orange — it shone ver Buck Hill into our living room window as President Bush announced we’d be dropping bombs on some guy named bin Laden over in some place called Afghanistan.

In short order, just about every car in Berkeley County, West Virginia, had an American flag fluttering on its antenna (they had them sticking out of the hood in those days) or a yellow ribbon magnet on the trunk.

I lived nine years of the End of History — and it all came to a crashing halt on that blue-sky day. When I got to college, years after history had resumed and some of the other kids I knew were grown up and dodging bullets in Afghanistan and Iraq, I was assigned a reading in a magazine writing class.

Called “The Encyclopedia of 9/11,” it was written for New York magazine on the 10th anniversary of the attacks.

One of the entries was “Blue” — “The morning of September 11 was, as many would observe, strikingly clear, the sky so blue it made the subsequent events that much more jarring.”

I knew I wasn’t the only one to notice it. In ninth grade, my history teacher, Candy Gochenour, said she always wanted thunderstorms on 9/11, because she was afraid a blue sky meant it would happen again.

For my life, 9/11 is the starting point I can trace my development as a journalist, too. The very next morning, instead of tuning into Cartoon Network, I turned on the morning news.

I’d been caught off-guard by the attacks — maybe if I watched the news, I’d know about it ahead of time, at least that was my 9-year-old thinking.

9/11 is a day I’ll never forget, just like I’ll never forget those weeks in October the following year when those two madmen were shooting people all over the D.C. metro area. I’ll never forget those anthrax letters floating around the post offices back then. I’ll never forget when we went to Iraq. I’ll never forget when we shot bin Laden in the face. I’ll never forget when we hung Saddam. I’ll never forget when ISIS came roaring across the Cradle of Civilization.

And I’ll never forget that bright blue sky.

Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at (606) 326-2653 or henry@dailyindependent.com.

Comments / 0

Related
scstudentmedia.com

9/11- Remembering and Reflecting 20 Years Later

20 years full of memorials, church services, parades, moments of silence. Two decades of raw photos burned into memories, and the audio of voices crying to loved ones telling them to stay strong without them, that they love them so dearly. Social media posts flood the internet throughout the day...
SOCIETY
Grist

A deadly fungal disease on the rise in the West has experts worried

At 5 a.m. on December 4, 2017, Jesse Merrick got a text from his roommate. “Hoping your family is OK,” he remembers reading when he woke up. The Thomas Fire had just broken out in Southern California and was quickly growing into a nearly 300,000-acre behemoth. Jesse frantically tried to reach his relatives in Ventura. When he finally got hold of his mom, she was broken. “She answers the phone and she’s crying hysterically,” Jesse said. “She says, ‘It’s gone. It’s all gone.’”
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Friend Says Gabby Petito Missed Meeting in Yellowstone: Report

“Van-lifer” Gabrielle Petito was supposed to meet a friend in Yellowstone on Aug. 30, but the 22-year-old missed the rendezvous and never called, the friend tells The Sun. On the friend’s birthday, Aug. 29, Petito failed to phone and make concrete plans. The friend said, “She was supposed to call on my birthday and we were going to figure it all out then because her trip wasn’t on schedule. The whole thing is odd. My birthday is the 29th. I don’t know why she’d send that text [to her mom] and not message me.” On Aug. 30, Petito’s mother received a text from Petito’s number about not having cell service in Yosemite, 800 miles away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s final text message to mom revealed

The last text message from Gabby Petito’s phone warned that she didn’t have phone service in Yosemite National Park — and was sent two days before her van emerged in Florida, her mother told The Post on Wednesday. Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, said she received the message from her daughter’s...
CELEBRITIES
MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Southern Ohio#Isis#American Airlines#Pentagon#Ford#Communists#Marlboro#Cartoon Network
The Independent

Video shows US Marshal hitting handcuffed Black man in face

US Marshals allegedly hit a handcuffed Black man in the face during a recent arrest in Mississippi, sending him tumbling to the ground in pain, according to a video of the incident that is going viral.In the clip, which was first shared with news station WLBT from a witness’ Ring home security camera, a shirtless Black man can be seen being led outside in handcuffs, where a ground of heavily armed Marshals, who appear to be white, stand in waiting. View this post on Instagram ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Country
Iraq
Outsider.com

Missing Grand Teton National Park Hiker Gabby Petito Had Spotify Playlist That Authorities Think Can Provide Answers

With record-breaking attendance across Grand Teton National Park and all National Parks for that matter, a lot of unfortunate things are on the rise as a result. There’s been an uptick in littering, for example, along with increased odds for animal encounters that can sometimes be deadly. Another deadly danger park visitors might not want to think about? Going missing.
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
praisebaltimore.com

Jailed Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones Facing New Charges After ‘Bizarre Attempt To Escape’

Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster), an elected official who appears to be allergic to staying out of legal trouble, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of bringing a weapon into county jail and attempting to escape custody. Jones was originally arrested in April on charges of drunk driving in an incident that allegedly led to his vehicle ending up in a ditch and him threatening the arresting officers with a career-ending call to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Since that arrest, Jones, 26, has been accused of violating the terms of his bond multiple times by, among other things, testing positive for alcohol and tampering with his ankle monitor.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Ashland, KY
2K+
Followers
128
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy