CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Stripers hand Clippers fifth straight loss

Canton Repository
 7 days ago

Recap: Travis Demeritte's three-run home run in the eighth inning helped Gwinnett top the Clippers, who have lost five straight. Former Clippers and Cleveland second baseman Jason Kipnis also homered, a two-run shot in the sixth. Heath Fillmyer (3-7) took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks through 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six for the Clippers, who went 2-of-13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base. Steven Kwan had two of hits and is hitting .421 (16 of 38) since joining the Clippers September 1.

www.cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
DETROIT, MI
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Demeritte
Person
Heath Fillmyer
Person
Jason Kipnis
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
MLB
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Steven Adams On Why He Has A Bad Reputation In Memphis: Because Z-Bo Punched Me In The Face As A Rookie, And Then You Guys Lost Game 7 Because Of It — Just To Bring Up Some Old Stuff."

The Memphis Grizzlies just got themselves a real fighter - both literally and figuratively - in Steven Adams. They added a physical, strong interior defender to provide some toughness like in the good old days of the "Grit and Grind" era. But, ironically, it's exactly because of those days that...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Football#Ohio State#The Ohio State Oregon
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera changes jersey number

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is Detroit’s nominee for the annual Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”. And to that end, Cabrera will be wearing a...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Five players who can replace Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons should be lining up possible replacements for Matt Ryan. While replacing a player at Ryan’s level isn’t going to be possible Atlanta should be at least looking at the landscape considering the fact they have put Ryan behind a line that may get him hurt this season.
NFL
Canton Repository

Lake Center Christian golf team isn't letting youth get in way of victories

HARTVILLE – Youth and inexperience aren’t don’t guarantee losing any more than experience assures winning in high school sports. The Lake Center Christian boys varsity golf team may not be stocked with seasoned upperclassmen with dozens of varsity rounds to their credit, but that hasn’t stopped the Tigers from starting well and weathering adversity through the first month of the season.
HARTVILLE, OH
Midland Reporter-Telegram

HS FOOTBALL: Lubbock Coronado hands MHS its 3rd straight loss

LUBBOCK – The Midland High football team won’t be entering District 2-6A play with the momentum it hoped to. The Bulldogs suffered their third straight loss as they fell 42-17 to Lubbock Coronado in their final non-district game, Thursday at Lowrey Field. The Mustangs (1-3) buried MHS with a string...
MIDLAND, TX
northeastnebraskanews.us

Pender hands RHS another loss

RANDOLPH — It’s been a tough start to the football season for the Randolph Cardinals, but optimism remains among the coaches and players as they prepare to continue battling. The Cardinals hosted Pender on a rainy Thursday evening and fell behind 46-0 early, before dropping the 58-8 decision. “The conditions...
RANDOLPH, NE
New Castle News

Penn State eyes fifth straight win against Wisconsin

Penn State takes its first trip to Wisconsin since 2013 on Saturday as the Nittany Lions and the Badgers meet in both teams’ season opener. The game (noon, FOX) marks the first time that the Nittany Lions will play in front of a full-capacity crowd since December 2019. After fans...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy