The victim in the crash has been identified. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. The victim, a 62 year old female, is from Jamaica and was working in the U.S for the summer. The victim was planning on returning home in a few weeks. We are asking for assistance from the public with the identification of the operator and vehicle involved in the crash. The crash occurred sometime around 9:30 PM in front of 229 Route 28 in West Yarmouth. The vehicle should have damage to the front end.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO