Locals remember feeling confusion, vulnerability on Sept. 11

WHEELING — Feelings of confusion and vulnerability are emotions several Ohio Valley residents shared while discussing their memories of Sept. 11, 2001. Wheeling resident and Shadyside native Jessica Clark-McDowell said on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, she was staying on a United States Air Force base in Charleston, South Carolina, just after giving birth to her daughter the night before. She said at the time her ex-husband was on active duty in the military.