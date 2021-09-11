CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Locals remember feeling confusion, vulnerability on Sept. 11

Times-Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING — Feelings of confusion and vulnerability are emotions several Ohio Valley residents shared while discussing their memories of Sept. 11, 2001. Wheeling resident and Shadyside native Jessica Clark-McDowell said on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, she was staying on a United States Air Force base in Charleston, South Carolina, just after giving birth to her daughter the night before. She said at the time her ex-husband was on active duty in the military.

