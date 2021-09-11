CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Capito remembers D.C. on Sept. 11

Times-Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe quiet of the Washington D.C. streets is one of the things Sen. Shelley Moore Capito remembers most about the day of Sept. 11, 2001. Capito, R-W.Va., was a freshman member of the U.S. House of Representatives on the day of the attacks. What began as a normal day of meeting with constituents quickly transformed into something she had never before experienced. That was cemented when she left her office that day to walk to the Capitol Police headquarters to gather some more information about what was happening.

