Official Rules

 7 days ago

Radio Business Report

Locast Is Officially Dead, Thanks To Federal Judge’s Ruling

Less than 48 hours after a New York Federal District Court Judge declined to honor its request for summary judgment in a case focused on copyright infringement brought against the operation by the nation’s “Big Four” broadcast TV networks, Locast on September 2 suspended its operations. Now, that suspension has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

State Officials Warn Student Loan Forgiveness Scams Are Surging

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With all the talk about student loan forgiveness, criminals see a golden opportunity to scam students and their families. State officials are warning of a surge in these scams throughout the state. Over 44 million Americans — one out of eight of us — have student loans with a debt of over $1.7 trillion, averaging over $30,000 per person. Talk of loan forgiveness in Washington is welcome news. “Criminals scan headlines to figure out ways they can convince Pennsylvanians and people all over the United States that something they’re offering is legitimate,” says Katrina Boyer with the Pennsylvania Department...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fortune

Federal Reserve chair opens review of investment rules for officials

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has ordered a “fresh and comprehensive” examination of the central bank’s ethics rules around permissible financial holdings and activities by senior Fed officials. “This review will assist in identifying ways...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

IG: Top Justice official broke rules by letting job seekers use feds’ computer

The Justice Department inspector general on Wednesday said that a senior official violated the agency’s rules by letting prospective employees use a government computer to complete part of their job applications. Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said investigators were able to substantiate a claim that a top official in the...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
southarkansassun.com

$300 Weekly Unemployment Benefit Might Be Extended Until February 2022, Here’s Why

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, stated during a virtual townhall Tuesday that she wants pandemic-era unemployment insurance programs extended until February 2022. Democratic Lawmaker Will Introduce a Bill that Extends $300 Unemployment Benefit. In a recently published article in CNBC, the Democratic congresswoman has said that she would propose legislation to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
Washington Times

U.S. Constitution doesn’t permit forced COVID-19 vaccinations

With the rise of the so-called Delta variant of COVID-19 and full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, leftist authoritarians in academia and the media have increased calls for forced vaccination of non-willing Americans under the penalty of criminal sanctions. Force and coercion are inherent in the use of government...
U.S. POLITICS
Deseret News

Why nearly half of states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses

Calling President Joe Biden’s plan “disastrous,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is among two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the president if his proposed vaccination mandate for large companies takes effect. The 24 attorneys general sent a seven-page letter to the president Thursday warning that a lawsuit will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
POTUS

