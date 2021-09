A year ago, after he lost a brutal British title fight to Ted Cheeseman, if Sam Eggington still had any thoughts of boxing for a world title one day, he was keeping them to himself. Two wins later, though, the Midlander believes he will take a step closer to a world title shot if he beats France's Bilel Jkitou in Coventry tonight.

