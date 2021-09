While historic Little Italy is known for its charming low-rise residences, Nolita has spent the past few years emulating the nearby Soho with a combination of residential conversions and high-end new construction. The latest entrant is The Grand Mulberry, named in honor of its address, 185 Grand Street, on the corner of Mulberry Street. The seven-story building is unquestionably larger than its neighbors, yet features oversized windows, a brick facade in varying shades of red, and all the respect for its historic surroundings one has come to expect from a design by Morris Adjmi Architects. Sales have recently launched on the 20 one- through three-bedroom apartments inside.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO