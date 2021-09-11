What Are These Tesla Giga Castings Doing Outside at Fremont?

A leading electric vehicle advocacy publication cites un-named sources as saying the imaginary Tesla Cybertruck won’t be delivered until 2023. It was November of 2019, nearly two years ago, that Tesla held its launch event for the imaginary Cybertruck. Chief public relations officer for the company, Elon Musk, was the ringmaster. A cadre of minions dressed in black and wearing boots and long black jackets (in sunny California, indoors) was on hand to help demonstrate the awesomeness of this latest Tesla vehicle. What looked like a guillotine was on stage, and the highlight of the event was the chief minion throwing things at the Cybertruck to show off the bulletproof windows, which promptly shattered. It was all so promising, sad, and weird. Why the event was not held at Burning Man is the only real question.

