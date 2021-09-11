CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Happy Jack(R) FleaBeacon(R): p...

Athens News Courier
 7 days ago

Happy Jack(R) FleaBeacon(R): patented device controls fleas in the home without toxic chemicals or costly.

marketplace.enewscourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Truth About Cars

Housekeeping: Happy Labo(u)r Day

It’s Labo(u)r Day on both sides of the border on Monday, so us hard-working bloggers/writers/editors are taking it easy peasy until Tuesday. It’s fitting that the holiday is the same day on both sides of the border since I just watched Super Troopers 2 the other day (somehow, that wasn’t even the first time I’d seen it). The movie is just one long riff on American/Canadian relations, complete with jokes that were worn out when John Candy made Canadian Bacon. Yet it’s all in fun — Americans and Canadians have plenty in common, after all. Anyway, this whole paragraph has been a tortured way of saying that as the movie shows, the two countries have more common ground than we realize. Including Labor — or Labour — Day.
JOHN CANDY
districtchronicles.com

Karen Calls Cops on Pit Bull at Park

In a viral video posted Aug. 11, TikToker @dogmom1991m films two white women who allegedly called the police and her because she took her pit bull to the park. “These ladies called the cops on me for having a pit bull at the park around kids,” the video caption says. “I was minding my own business; he was on a leash.”
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Hitchcocks
Only In Ohio

The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio

If you’re a true Midwesterner, you know a thing or two about tenderloin sandwiches. This classic comfort food hits the spot in any season, and the art of making tenderloin sandwiches has been perfected here in Ohio. For proof of this, look no further than the famous Root Beer Stande. This retro dive-in is your […] The post The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
My 1053 WJLT

Deserted Illinois Hotel Has Nasty Green Pool Water Still In It

I don't think I will be swimming in this hotel pool anytime soon. Closed due to a major infestation of bed bugs (yuck), workers drinking on the job, and major repairs that needed to take place this once gorgeous hotel is nothing but a memory to those who once stayed at it. You can see from the pictures below it had a pretty nice pool area and bar where guest could sit and enjoy some relaxation. Now, it’s just filled with nasty green water that I wouldn't put a toe in.
ILLINOIS STATE
Athens News Courier

ONE GARDENER TO ANOTHER: Planting for eye-catching autumn color

Summer flower gardens sparkle in cheery runways of bright color brought from waves of petunias, zinnia, lantana and marigolds, along with a host of other summer dazzlers. As summer starts to wind down and the season for these beauties comes to a close, the garden is ready to show off its fall wardrobe.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy