Happy Jack(R) FleaBeacon(R): p...

It’s Labo(u)r Day on both sides of the border on Monday, so us hard-working bloggers/writers/editors are taking it easy peasy until Tuesday. It’s fitting that the holiday is the same day on both sides of the border since I just watched Super Troopers 2 the other day (somehow, that wasn’t even the first time I’d seen it). The movie is just one long riff on American/Canadian relations, complete with jokes that were worn out when John Candy made Canadian Bacon. Yet it’s all in fun — Americans and Canadians have plenty in common, after all. Anyway, this whole paragraph has been a tortured way of saying that as the movie shows, the two countries have more common ground than we realize. Including Labor — or Labour — Day.

JOHN CANDY ・ 14 DAYS AGO