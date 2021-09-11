Anton Merle Suty III Anton Merle Suty III, 66, passed on August 27, 2021. He was born to Anton M. Suty JR and Carol E. Suty in Klamath Falls, Oregon on April 04, 1955. Anton was married in 1981 and raised 2 children in Malin, Oregon with his former spouse Kelly Woodman Bell: Trava Suty Sanders, and Grant Suty (Kendra Rookstool Suty). He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Leif Sanders, Evelyn Suty and Jackson Suty. As well as siblings Janda Suty Swenson, Paula Suty Liddell, Stephen Suty and Julie Suty Matthew, their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews. Anton graduated from Lost River High School in 1973 and worked on his family's farm in his young life as well as working for the Alaska Road Department in the 1970s . Eventually, Anton worked as Heavy Equipment Operator, specifically achieving excellence in excavating. Tony loved vehicle, had a passion for driving and had an encyclopedic knowledge of cars. Anton was creative and and mechanically inclined. Anton combined these interests while racing at the Klamath Speedway in car number 55. Services will be held at 1:00 PM September 25th, at O'Hare-Ward's with Remembrance of Life to follow at Yesterday's Plaza. Special thank you to family friends that have been helpful during this time.