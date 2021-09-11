CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

UConn basketball great Swin Cash dishes about NBA role with Pelicans, Women's Basketball Hall of Fame induction and WNBA evolution

arcamax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo conversation about UConn women’s basketball legends can proceed without mentioning Swin Cash. Cash, who won two national titles at UConn as part of the illustrious Class of 2002, was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame last month. This past weekend, the three-time WNBA champion (twice with the Detroit Shock and once with the Seattle Storm) was also named one of the 25 greatest and most influential players in WNBA history to commemorate the league’s 25th anniversary.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
College Basketball
Local
Washington College Basketball
State
New York State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swin Cash
Person
Teresa Weatherspoon
Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy