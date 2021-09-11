UConn basketball great Swin Cash dishes about NBA role with Pelicans, Women's Basketball Hall of Fame induction and WNBA evolution

No conversation about UConn women’s basketball legends can proceed without mentioning Swin Cash. Cash, who won two national titles at UConn as part of the illustrious Class of 2002, was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame last month. This past weekend, the three-time WNBA champion (twice with the Detroit Shock and once with the Seattle Storm) was also named one of the 25 greatest and most influential players in WNBA history to commemorate the league’s 25th anniversary.