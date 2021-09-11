CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Malzacher: Ground Zero tour a year later was unbelievable

 7 days ago

On my 70th birthday I was coming down the hall with a tray in my hands -- I was working in a local hospital (yes, I was working) and came upon the desk area and a small TV was on. I saw an airplane hit at Twin Tower. I said...

Ground zero rebuilding in New York still unfinished, 20 years later

Two decades after its destruction in the September 11 attacks, the work to rebuild the World Trade Centre complex in New York remains incomplete. Two planned skyscrapers, a performing arts centre and a church are still unfinished at the site, which on Saturday will see the annual ceremony honouring nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks.
Channel 6000

20 years later, Portland firefighter recalls Ground Zero

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two decades ago, Lt. Neil Martin was among a group of four Portland firefighters who paid their own way to New York City just days after the September 11 attacks to help at Ground Zero. Countless Americans were glued to the news on that fateful day...
September 17th Declared Nick Cordero Day In New York In Honor Of Broadway Actor Who Died From COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Late Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who died from the coronavirus in 2020, was honored Friday. Sept. 17 was declared Nick Cordero Day in New York City. It comes on what would have been Cordero’s 43rd birthday. “Waitress” star Sara Bareilles accepted the proclamation at the Barrymore Theatre. Cordero was in the original Broadway cast of the show. This week we honored the memory of our beloved cast member Nick Cordero. His wife @AmandaKloots visited the diner as we unveiled the sign featuring Live Your Life Pie. This special pie name & moment in the show will be a permanent part of every Waitress production in the world. pic.twitter.com/SYTJ74o58Q — Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) August 26, 2021 Bareilles told CBS2 Cordero will be honored in all future productions of “Waitress” with a slice of pie named after one of Cordero’s songs on the menu in the show’s diner.
Local Ground Zero responder recalls events of 20 years ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) - "It was surreal," said Steve MacMartin, former Customs and Homeland Security Agent in Western New York, who spent two months sifting through debris from the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City in 2001. "I remember exactly where I was that day....
Another Clue – Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s Friend Comes Forward With Major Inconsistency!

Another clue has been uncovered in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, and things are looking even more suspicious. As we’ve been reporting, the YouTuber was reported missing last weekend, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case. The couple had been traveling across the country together and living in a van, which Brian drove — alone — back to his family’s home in Florida shortly before Gabby’s family reported her disappearance.
Goat And Rooster Team Up To Save Chicken From Hawk Attack

- Vote - This hawk thought it could just swoop in and take out a chicken, but the other farm animals weren't about to let that happen. These farm animals have each other's backs better than some of our own friends who don't return our calls, Bryan.
Photos Show The Chaos, Heartbreak Of 9/11 Attacks

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, two hijacked commercial planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City. Thousands of people died, and the attack helped catapult the United States into its longest war. Twenty years later, the country is still reflecting on the chaos and heartbreak of that day.
WATCH: Daughter of 9/11 Victim Shares Her Grief After Her Mother’s Remains Identified Almost 20 Years Later; Will Visit Ground Zero For First Time on Saturday

The daughter of a woman who died in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center shared her grief in a poignant interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, talking about her emotions as the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 approached, her conflicted feelings after her mother’s remains were finally identified after so many years, and her plans to visit Ground Zero for the first time.
