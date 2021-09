A couple of Alabama quarterbacks will be kicking off the 2021 regular season for the Patriots and Dolphins on Sunday. While Miami proved loyal to second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this offseason after an uninspiring rookie campaign, the pressure is on for the former No. 5 overall pick to take a second-year leap and help the Dolphins reach the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Patriots are coming into this year after an unprecedented offseason where they spent big in free agency and drafted Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft. Jones was able to beat out Cam Newton for the starting job out of the gate and will now go up against Tagovailoa, who he played behind during their shared time with the Crimson Tide.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO