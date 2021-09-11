CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Greg Flogstad: 9.11

Winona Daily News
 7 days ago

A warm sunny day was in the making. Work, school, to-dos was our way of thinking. Then planes began careening and passengers screaming. Little did we glean that terrorists were seething. Then one, two, three, four strikes of horror. We listened and watched, would there be more?. Shock, awe, fright...

www.winonadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
La Crosse Tribune

Greg Kirscher: The Uncertainty of 9/11

I had just started working second shift, so the TV morning news became my new norm. On 9/11 when the early broadcast cut to video of the first plane boring into the trade center, I was like many people, dumbfounded. Did a pilot or traffic controller make a grievous error?...
WEST SALEM, WI
La Crosse Tribune

Greg Kirscher: A time to care

According to Pew research over 45 million people living in the U.S. were born elsewhere. Reuters notes that southern border patrol personnel have apprehended over a million crossings just in fiscal 2021. Not all will stay of course, but you get the point. One wonders what the future has in...
LA CROSSE, WI
Winona Daily News

Richard Dungar: Watched at library

On September 11, 2001, I was sitting inside the La Crosse Public Library waiting for it to open. A lady with her young daughter was also waiting for the library to open. The lady noticed a television monitor was on and had pictures of a skyscraper on fire. The lady told myself about the television. I thought the library staff was watching a science fiction movie.
LA CROSSE, WI
Winona Daily News

Dr. Scott Rathgaber: A different world, changed forever

Sept. 11, 2001, began as a normal day as I drove to Tomah Memorial Hospital to see Gastroenterology patients. I heard on the radio that a plane had struck the World Trade Center. A kaleidoscope of emotions would follow. I assumed it was a tragic accident and felt a sense of disbelief. At the hospital, I found staff huddled around televisions in shock. Another plane had struck the second tower. This was not an accident. This was a terrorist attack. How was this possible?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Shanksville
Winona Daily News

Jerome Christenson: Have the terrorists won?

The oldest was in elementary school; the youngest, mere babies, when the killing started…. And with 13 more dead this misbegotten war comes to an end. I was on Sarnia Street somewhere between the four-way stop at Main and the signal light at Franklin when the bulletin came across MPR that an airplane had flown into the World Trade Center. I recall being momentarily puzzled and bemused by a flash memory of a fog-bound B-25 bomber crashing into the Empire State Building back in 1945 and thinking that would make an interesting sidebar to what would doubtless be the wire news of how a rookie pilot in an errant Cessna or Beechcraft failed to get out of the way of a really large building on a bright September morning.
POLITICS
Winona Daily News

John Rupkey: Pope Francis laying groundwork for change

The human love all people experience is sacred. Many people now believe some of Winona’s religious teachers are treating gay people immorally by trying to convince them when they are young that the love they experience is disordered. Standard Christian teaching is that the basis of morality is found in...
WINONA, MN
Winona Daily News

Larry Ellis Reed: So whence the analog here?

If, as the John Bircher crowd wants us to believe, supporting peace is one with supporting Communism, does it necessarily follow that “Real Americanism” requires supporting, rallying round even, what essentially amounts to a "War Is Peace” mindset (cf. the dystopia of Oceania in George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty Four) in which war, and the hysterics used in support of same, are used as a tool and agent of social control?
WINONA, MN
Winona Daily News

RYAN Case No. 21 PR 46

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DUNN COUNTY Order Setting Time to Hear Petition for Administration and Deadline for Filing Claims (Formal Administration) Case No. 21 PR 46 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DENNIS R. RYAN A Petition for Formal Administration was filed. THE COURT FINDS: The decedent, with date of birth JUNE 14, 1948 and date of death AUGUST 23, 2021 was domiciled in DUNN County, State of WISCONSIN, with a mailing address of E5800 400th AVE., MENOMONIE, WI 54751 THE COURT ORDERS: 1. The Petition be heard at the DUNN County Courthouse, 615 STOKKE PKWY, MENOMONIE, Wisconsin, Room COURTROOM 1, before Circuit Court Judge/Circuit Court Commissioner HON. JAMES M. PETERSON, on OCTOBER 15, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. You do not need to appear unless you object. The petition may be granted if there is no objection. 2. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is DECEMBER 14, 2021. 3. A claim may be filed at the Dunn County Courthouse, 615 STOKKE PKWY, MENOMONIE, Wisconsin, Room 1500. 4. Heirship will be determined at the hearing on petition for final judgment. 5. Publication of this notice is notice to any persons whose names or addresses are unknown. * The names or addressees of the following interested persons (if any) are not known or reasonably ascertainable: MYRA HUETE, EDITH GUILLEN, VERONICA GUIDO TRANA If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-232-2611 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Form completed by: BRENT D. SKINNER - SKINNER LAW FIRM, LLC Address: 3120 SCHNEIDER AVE. E, SUITE 2 MENOMONIE, WI 54751 Telephone Number: 715-235-5556 Bar Number: 1016077 BY THE COURT: DATE SIGNED: September 8, 2021 Electronically signed by James M. Peterson Circuit Court Judge 9/15 9/22 9/29 LAC86460 WNAXLP.
WISCONSIN STATE
Winona Daily News

Greg Kirscher: The Uncertainty of 9/11

I had just started working second shift, so the TV morning news became my new norm. On 9/11 when the early broadcast cut to video of the first plane boring into the trade center, I was like many people, dumbfounded. Did a pilot or traffic controller make a grievous error?...
POLITICS
Chippewa Herald

Greg Kirscher: The Uncertainty of 9/11

I had just started working second shift, so the TV morning news became my new norm. On 9/11 when the early broadcast cut to video of the first plane boring into the trade center, I was like many people, dumbfounded. Did a pilot or traffic controller make a grievous error?...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy