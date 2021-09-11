Lil Malzacher: Ground Zero tour a year later was unbelievable

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Late Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who died from the coronavirus in 2020, was honored Friday. Sept. 17 was declared Nick Cordero Day in New York City. It comes on what would have been Cordero’s 43rd birthday. “Waitress” star Sara Bareilles accepted the proclamation at the Barrymore Theatre. Cordero was in the original Broadway cast of the show. This week we honored the memory of our beloved cast member Nick Cordero. His wife @AmandaKloots visited the diner as we unveiled the sign featuring Live Your Life Pie. This special pie name & moment in the show will be a permanent part of every Waitress production in the world. pic.twitter.com/SYTJ74o58Q — Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) August 26, 2021 Bareilles told CBS2 Cordero will be honored in all future productions of “Waitress” with a slice of pie named after one of Cordero’s songs on the menu in the show’s diner.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO