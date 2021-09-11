Mike Preston: On and off the field, Ravens DE Calais Campbell is truly one of a kind

BALTIMORE — After nearly six weeks of training camp and three preseason games, there are as many questions about the Ravens’ pass rush as there are about the passing game. You can’t believe all the fluff and puff coming from the coaches about their pressure packages and personnel. With a little more than a week until the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, it’s build-up time. They’ll pump up some veteran as if he is the next Joe Greene or some rookie as if this kid could be as sensational as Washington defensive end Chase Young.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO