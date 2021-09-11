CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Rob Summerfield: Coming together as Americans

Chippewa Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe morning of September 11, 2021, started out as any normal day for me as a college student. I was studying business administration and telecommunications at the University of Wisconsin – Stout, and my roommate and I were catching up on the day’s news before I left for class as we did every morning. He mentioned that a plane had struck one of the buildings of the World Trade Center in New York City. We both paused for a moment, knowing that something felt off about that information. It was then that the second plane struck the South Tower.

