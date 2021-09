There is life after trauma, and it can be beautiful, even if it's different from what you could have ever imagined before the worst happened. I'm living proof. It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since my father went missing on September 11, 2001. His last recorded activity was the swipe of his MetroCard at the 4-5-6 Subway in Manhattan at 8:06 a.m., on his way to the World Trade Center. After stitching together clues, we learned that my father was at Windows on the World—a complex on the top floors of the North Tower—when planes struck the Twin Towers. Like so many who were there, he didn't make it out alive. And we never found a body.

