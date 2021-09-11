Sept. 11 a defining moment for Falls firefighter

With each passing year, the anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 leaves Falls Fire Department Capt. John Asklar wondering about how to characterize what happened in New York City, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and in the skies over a field in Pennsylvania.

"I can't believe that much time has passed," Asklar said earlier this week. "I think it's the Pearl Harbor of our generation, the day everyone remembers where they were. The defining moment of our lives."

Asklar, of course, speaks from a unique perspective. He and fellow Falls Fire Capt. Dave Williams were there, at Ground Zero in new York in the immediate aftermath of the collapse of the north and south towers of the World Trade Center. The images from that day have not faded, even a little, for Asklar.

The sights that he and Williams encountered have been seared in his memory.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Asklar said. “We figured we’d go put out a fire. But nothing was there. (The twin towers) were gone.”

Williams and Asklar were in Queens that day, attending a fire officer training academy run by the New York City Fire Department.

“Classes started at 8:30 a.m., and not long after that an instructor came in and told us a plane had hit the World Trade Center,” Asklar recalled. “We all thought it must have been a private aircraft, something small.”

They were wrong. Not long after that, Asklar and Williams and the other out-of-town firefighters at the academy were told to grab their turnout gear and get in a van. They were going to the World Trade Center.

The night before, Williams and Asklar had shared dinner at the FDNY fire house at 48th Street and Eighth Avenue. Battalion 9, with Engine 54 and Ladder 4, were among the first rigs to arrived at Ground Zero.

When the towers came down, 12 of those firefighters that Asklar and Williams had shared a meal with were dead. Engine 54 was driven 50 feet into the ground.

“We were there with those guys having dinner, watching Monday night football,” Asklar recalled. “We were just sitting around and talking. And the next morning, they were all gone. It was surreal. It has been a life-defining moment. The odds that we would be there that day, it’s crazy.”

What had begun as a beautiful, early autumn morning, turned dark and tragic.

“The things we saw, and smelled and experienced (at ground zero),” Asklar mused. “It took us a while to get there and one of the things I think about is, if we had gotten there sooner, quicker, maybe we would have been in the towers. Maybe that time it took (to arrive) saved our lives.”

But Williams would later succumb to an illness cause by his exposure to the toxic dust at Ground Zero.

Asklar says he know feels a responsibility to educate others about what happened on 9/11. He's talked about his experiences with his children. His oldest son was just 4 yeas old in 2001.

"He knows what a big deal (9/11) was," Asklar said. "And he's proud I helped out."

As the ranks of Falls firefighters grow younger, he admits some of those under his command were just kids when the attacks happened. Many don't even know that he and Williams were at Ground Zero.

"It changed our way of life," Asklar said, "We need to remember the victims. and never forget them. It's the duty of our generation, that lived through it, to tell the story to future generations."