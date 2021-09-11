CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Bigger, stronger Monrovia controls line of scrimmage in win at Triton Central

Learning lessons while growing up can be painful. So can learning while growing up on the Friday night football field. Triton Central is trying to do just that while matching up against competition that is often older and more experienced. Throw in bigger and stronger and you have Monrovia. The Bulldogs scored 30 unanswered points en route to a 38-14 Indiana Crossroads win at Bud Mendenhall Field Friday.

