Purple Cliffs is not the solution for the unhoused community

The crisis of people who have no safe place to sleep each night is not a city of Durango or La Plata County problem alone. It affects all of us and is requiring a collective effort to effect lasting change. Solving homelessness is not a realistic goal, but responsible and effective camp management can lessen the negative impacts locally for both the unhoused population and the greater community at large. This is the current aim of the La Plata County commissioners and is the reason we’re closing Purple Cliffs at the soonest possible date and instead instituting a much more sustainable managed camp.