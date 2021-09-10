CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Where Were You on 9/11? Country Stars Remember

By Carrie Horton
107.7 WGNA
107.7 WGNA
 8 days ago
It seems almost impossible that it's been 20 years since America was rocked by the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. That infamous day will be forever etched in Americans' minds as a day of tragedy, shock and grief. In New York City, in Washington, DC, and on a small...

wgna.com

Related
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Needed to Be Convinced to Release ‘Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning),’ His 9/11-Inspired Song

Twenty years ago, in the wake of the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, 2021, Alan Jackson wrote the song “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning).” It took a little convincing for the country legend to record it and then release it publicly, though, Jackson admits.
MUSIC
Daily Herald

Where were you on 9/11? Our readers share their memories

There's a reason we see the hashtag #NeverForget in our social media feeds over and over again every year on Sept. 11. It was a day unlike any other. It was a day that shocked so many of us. It was a day that we truly will never forget: where we were when we heard about the 9/11 terrorist attacks. How we learned of the first plane hitting the first tower. How we reacted when we saw a second plane hit the second tower. And what we thought when we realized exactly what was going on. And of course, we will never forget all the innocent lives lost and the first responders who did their best to save so many.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Most Americans over 30 remember where they were on 9/11, survey says

The images are unforgettable — smoke billowing from the World Trade Center towers in New York, from the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and from a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after 19 hijackers crashed jetliners along the East Coast, killing nearly 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001. The Pew Research Center...
POLITICS
State
Pennsylvania State
fox4kc.com

Where were you? FOX4 staff reflect on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twenty years have passed since Sept. 11, when hijackers used commercial planes as missiles and crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and toppled the trade center’s 110-story twin towers. It brought profound change...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Independent

Remembering 9/11: 20 years later — Where were you that day? (Vincenzo Fressola)

A day that will live in infamy: Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001. Summer season fun had ended and it was back to work in New York City on this sunny, pleasant morning. But I was going in late today since I was out late last night and to avoid earlier rush hour crowds. I was all dressed up for the afternoon client meeting and just about to leave my Brooklyn apartment, when the news anchor interrupted the daily broadcast on the television.
BROOKLYN, NY
WINKNEWS.com

Where were you on Sept. 11 when you learned of the attack?

Sept. 11, 2001, is a day that most adults will never forget, now 20 years ago. It’s a day that changed America as we knew it. Burned into our memories, the moment we realized the country was under attack. We stopped by Oasis Restaurant in downtown Fort Myers as the...
FORT MYERS, FL
KIXS FM 108

Alan Jackson Shares Story Behind 9/11 Anthem, ‘Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)’

Two months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C., Alan Jackson debuted a song that had come to him in the middle of the night weeks earlier. Sitting in front of his peers at the CMA Awards, he nervously "got through" the five-minute performance and walked off the stage relieved. He tells Yahoo! News years later that he had no idea the song would resonate like it did.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
geneseorepublic.com

Remembering Sept 11 - Where were you, what were your thoughts?

Lives and landscapes were forever changed as a result of 9/11, and the memories of that tragedy are etched in the minds of many…I asked some of those people. -LaJean Breedlove, Kewanee, who at that time was teaching at Geneseo High School – “I was driving into Geneseo, to Northside School to make a Coop (Cooperative Student Program) site visit for a student worker, listening to Chicago AM Radio, WLS, and the news reported a plane hitting a building in New York City. It just didn’t seem right. On my way to my classroom at Geneseo High School, hearing more on the radio, I felt like this was going to be something really bad. I stopped at the door of the classroom net to mine and told the substitute teacher what I had heard and what I said was taken lightly like – “things happen,” and I remember being a bit shocked and said ‘No, these things don’t happen here!!!” After school let out and I was driving home, back into Kewanee, I saw 3 jets fly in formation overhead. A little creepy and confusing, I just wanted to get my kids and meet up with (husband) Bill at home.”
GENESEO, IL
lovellchronicle.com

Locals recall where they were on 9-11-01

Denise Ellison: In those years I listened to the news on TV while I got ready for work. The reports starting coming through. It was unbelievable but the TV was showing the pictures. I remember having a news feed on my computer at work all day and being glued to the news for many days. Shock…that is what I felt. I will never forget.
POLITICS
kansascitymag.com

Where were you on 9/11? We asked Kansas Citians to share their stories

Anyone old enough to remember 9/11 has a story of where they were when the world trembled. Here are eight from Kansas Citians. HE WROTE THE FRONT-PAGE STORY ON THE ATTACKS—AND SOON AFTER LEFT FOR AFGHANISTAN. I stood looking up at a television in the Kansas City Star’s newsroom a...
WORLD
Clayton News Daily

DAVID CHANCEY: Where were you? One man's experience on 9-11

Tuesday mornings, you can normally find me studying and working intently as I prepare for the coming Sunday’s message. On Sept. 11, 2001, I was busy writing when our secretary rang me and said, “An airplane just crashed into the World Trade Center.”. Immediately I turned the radio on and...
RELIGION
ABOUT

107.7 WGNA plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wgna.com

