Explore This Abandoned Oceanside Military Fortress near Brunswick, Maine

By Paul Wolfe
 7 days ago
This coastal military fort is definitely worth the drive. Not only can you explore the dark hallways and rooms of this abandoned fort, but you're also a short walk from the beach. Fort Baldwin is located in the coastal town of Phippsburg, Maine near Brunswick. Perched atop Sabino Hill, overlooking...

#Submarines#Maine Gov#Bath Iron Works#Navy#Biw#Fort Popham#German#American
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

