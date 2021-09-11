$300,000 in nonprofit recovery funding available through the Community Foundation
The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado offers pandemic recovery grants through the Community Emergency Relief Fund to nonprofits across Southwest Colorado. $300,000 has been designated for 2021 recovery funding, available through four rounds of granting this fall. The first round of funding was recently approved, with $75,000 granted to 28 organizations. Funding ranged from $1,000 to $5,000 for each nonprofit. Grant amounts were based, in part, on organizational budget size. The average grant was more than $2,500 per organization.www.durangoherald.com
