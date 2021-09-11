$300,000 in nonprofit recovery funding available through the Community Foundation

As local authorities and nonprofits continue to service a community rocked from Hurricane Ida and begin to put recovery plans in action, the New Orleans Saints under the leadership of Owner Gayle Benson has quickly sprung into action following the activation of the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund by providing them with financial resources to make an immediate impact. The renewal fund, for which Mrs. Benson made a $1 million donation to this week and also benefitted from a $1 million donation from the NFL Foundation, has collaborated with the Greater New Orleans Foundation on emergency matching grants, donating a total of $600,000 to the following nonprofits: United Way of St. Charles Parish, United Way of St. John Parish, YMCA of Greater New Orleans, Bayouland YMCA, Junior League of New Orleans Diaper Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast Louisiana, Northshore Food Bank, Team Rubicon, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma. These nonprofits will provide immediate response in the form of essentials and services to those in need following Hurricane Ida.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO