CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

$300,000 in nonprofit recovery funding available through the Community Foundation

Durango Herald
 6 days ago

The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado offers pandemic recovery grants through the Community Emergency Relief Fund to nonprofits across Southwest Colorado. $300,000 has been designated for 2021 recovery funding, available through four rounds of granting this fall. The first round of funding was recently approved, with $75,000 granted to 28 organizations. Funding ranged from $1,000 to $5,000 for each nonprofit. Grant amounts were based, in part, on organizational budget size. The average grant was more than $2,500 per organization.

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bensalem Times

Applications open for $1.2 million in recovery grants for the humanities

The Pennsylvania Humanities Council announced that it is now accepting applications statewide for $1.2 million in pandemic recovery grants for organizations with a humanities-based mission and organizations conducting humanities programming. Called PA SHARP (Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan), the initiative provides up to $20,000 in flexible funding to strengthen and grow the humanities in Pennsylvania.
EDUCATION
Montgomery Advertiser

Alabama Humanities Alliance grants $800k to nonprofits for pandemic recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every industry, including nonprofits, in some way. To address the financial effects of the pandemic, the Alabama Humanities Alliance granted $800,000 to 83 humanities-based nonprofits in the state. Grant winners include public libraries, community foundations, historical societies, museums and more. “Robust cultural organizations make Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
saccounty.net

$1 Million in Grants Available to Area Nonprofits

​The County Board of Supervisors will provide $1 million through the 2021 TOT Grant Program to support nonprofit organizations located in Sacramento County that carry out community-based programs and/or services in the areas of economic and workforce development, arts and culture, community development, or health and human services. The County began setting aside funding for this purpose in 2017.
SACRAMENTO, CA
westlibertyindex.com

Community Foundation grants to fund local organizations

The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine awarded $3,400 in grants to four local nonprofit organizations through the West Liberty Community Fund. An awards presentation and reception was hosted at MidWestOne Bank in West Liberty by the West Liberty Community Fund committee represented by chair Cindy Mays, Ed Moreno, Ethan Anderson and Virginia Miehe.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Charity#The Community Foundation#Cerf
Courier-Express

Elk Co. Community Foundation's annual report available online

ST. MARYS — The 2020 Elk County Community Foundation’s (ECCF) annual report celebrates the 20th anniversary of the nonprofit foundation. With the theme of “Counting Our Blessings,” the cover of the publication features a window pane collage with photos of area churches. From its beginning in 2000, ECCF has been...
ELK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
ksmu.org

Community Foundation Of The Ozarks Commits Funding To Restore SGF

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is committing $600,000 toward a program in Springfield called Restore SGF. The goal of the program, according to city officials, is to encourage home ownership and enhance Springfield’s housing stock. The aim of the program is to provide a central resource for all residential...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KEVN

Scholarship to be awarded and created through South Dakota Community Foundation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With school beginning across the state it’s never too late to start thinking about scholarship opportunities. You can look at this from different points of view like from a donor wanting to create a legacy by establishing a scholarship and also students that have many options for scholarships and help to attend school. Beth Massa, Regional Director for Foundation Relations for the South Dakota Community Foundation as many opportunities for all peoples to get involved.
CHARITIES
thecounty.me

Nonprofit partners with AMHC to address recovery challenges

CARIBOU, Maine — The Center for the Advancement of Rural Living, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in rural northern Maine, recently received a Building Communities of Recovery grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Through its BCOR project, CARL aims to...
CARIBOU, ME
sdfoundation.org

Nonprofit Update September 2021: Events & Funding Opportunities

The City of San Diego in partnership with The San Diego Foundation is pleased to provide the Small Business and Nonprofit Relief Fund. The City of San Diego, thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan of the Federal Government and local funding from The San Diego Foundation, is pleased to offer grants for City of San Diego small businesses and nonprofits. If you are looking for information on how to apply, please visit Small Business and Nonprofit Relief Fund Deadline: September 24, 2021 by 5:00pm.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Oswego County Today

Cayuga Community College Foundation Launches Challenge Grant To Support College’s Student Emergency Fund

AUBURN/FULTON, NY – To help students overcome challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cayuga Community College Foundation is launching a new fundraising campaign to support Cayuga Community College’s Student Emergency Fund. “The College Foundation is dedicated to assisting students at Cayuga Community College launch their education and future careers....
CAYUGA, NY
neworleanssaints.com

Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund collaborates with Greater New Orleans Foundation for emergency matching grants to local nonprofits for Hurricane Ida relief

As local authorities and nonprofits continue to service a community rocked from Hurricane Ida and begin to put recovery plans in action, the New Orleans Saints under the leadership of Owner Gayle Benson has quickly sprung into action following the activation of the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund by providing them with financial resources to make an immediate impact. The renewal fund, for which Mrs. Benson made a $1 million donation to this week and also benefitted from a $1 million donation from the NFL Foundation, has collaborated with the Greater New Orleans Foundation on emergency matching grants, donating a total of $600,000 to the following nonprofits: United Way of St. Charles Parish, United Way of St. John Parish, YMCA of Greater New Orleans, Bayouland YMCA, Junior League of New Orleans Diaper Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast Louisiana, Northshore Food Bank, Team Rubicon, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma. These nonprofits will provide immediate response in the form of essentials and services to those in need following Hurricane Ida.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WFAE

NC Nonprofit To Boost COVID Resources In Hispanic Communities

A nonprofit will bring more COVID-19-related resources to western North Carolina's Spanish-speaking immigrant communities. The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Monday that Hola Carolina has received a $308,000 grant. The grant was awarded by the Winston-Salem-based Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust. The goal of the grant is to improve the dissemination of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Reading Eagle

Berks County nonprofit CEO wins award from foundation

The Kevin John McAleese Memorial Foundation named Habitat For Humanity Berks County CEO Tim Daley the winner of the KJM Impact Award for success in the nonprofit sector for his work on the Buttonwood Gateway Project in Reading, the Berks Habitat organization announced. The award is to be presented at...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
TribTown.com

Grant funding available for community recycling projects

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has announced the availability of grant funding for recycling and household hazardous waste collection and disposal from the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program. Counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools and nonprofit organizations in Indiana are eligible to submit a grant application requesting $1,000...
ENVIRONMENT
punxsutawneyspirit.com

Community Foundation preps for Day of Giving

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation (PXYCF) is preparing for the National Day of Giving in November. Robert A. Cardamone, president of PXYCF, said they are seeking financial sponsors for the 2021 National Day of Giving. Cardamone said that PXYCF is an independent, tax-exempt foundation serving the Punxsutawney area. “The...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy