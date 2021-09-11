CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Never Forget: 20 Americans Share Their Extraordinary Memories From 9/11

 6 days ago

It’s a question that instantly draws a vivid memory for anyone who lived through that horrific day. For some, it feels like yesterday…

lascrucesbulletin.com

Never forget: 9/11 as seen by those who were not born yet

High school is that place where people stop being children and form into adults, thinkers, movers and shakers. How do those growing children know the events of Sept. 11, 2001? What have they learned? What sticks in their minds?. Freshmen in an area high school social studies class said they...
AFGHANISTAN
WOLF

"America Under Attack: Never Forget 9/11" TV special

It has been 20 years since the terrorist attacks on 9/11, and the anniversary has become an important time of reflection for all Americans. In our upcoming September 11th special, we will take a look back and look forward. Watch “America Under Attack: Never Forget 9/11” airing this Saturday, September...
TV & VIDEOS
WVNews

We must never forget the lessons of 9/11

Twenty years. That’s a quarter or more of most people’s lives. And for the nearly 3,000 victims of that day, as well as their families and the hundreds who have died since from complications related to the attempted rescue and then retrieval efforts, 9/11 took that and much more from them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hometownsource.com

COLUMN: Even with no memory of 9/11, I hope to never forget

Have you ever tried to feel emotion for an event you can’t remember? It is a difficult place to be in. Around you, there might be people wiping away tears or embracing each other in a hug that goes beyond words. And there you stand, wondering how to react when you feel like you are out of place.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
13 WHAM

'Never forget': Twenty years later, what stays with us from 9/11

Rochester, N.Y. — You can't miss the American flags that dot Monroe Community College's Brighton campus this week, nor the words on the large sign behind them. "Never forget," they read. The sign and the dozens of flags are, of course, a reference to one of the worst days in...
BRIGHTON, NY
Daily Journal

Readers share memories of 9/11

We asked our readers to share their own memories of Sept. 11, 2001 – that tragic day when almost 3,000 people were killed in terrorist attacks. “I was in Ms. Williams' 2nd hour drama class. Tenth grade. Someone came into the room and told us that a (plane) had hit one of the twin towers in NYC. I was immediately flushed with heat. Time stood still. There was a TV in the library, so we all went to the library and joined the group of students forming around it. We stood with gaping mouths watching the news release, when it was suddenly interrupted with the news that the second tower had been hit. Then they told us a plane had crashed in Pennsylvania. It was really scary. It still gives me anxiety to think about it.” Dawn Herbert.
POLITICS
Real News Network

From ﻿9/11 to COVID-19: ﻿It was never about ‘shared sacrifice’

Last week, Americans marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by remembering the 3,000 lives lost on that day. As was the case in the aftermath of the attacks, those reflecting on the national tragedy also emphasized and honored the sacrifices made by first responders and civilians alike. In national memory, the enduring moral, civic, and humanitarian lesson of 9/11 and how Americans responded to it largely revolves around the concept of shared, selfless sacrifice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

12 defining photos we will never forget from 9/11

It's a day whose surreal images remain unforgettable. Everyone remembers where they were at the time of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, when they first witnessed the scenes of horror and heroism, shock and sadness. From the moment the first hijacked plane hit the north tower of the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
richlandsource.com

Why we can never forget what happened on 9/11

It’s hard to imagine what started as a normal day in September would end in devastation, loss and a nation glued to their televisions watching countless replays of the attack -- frozen in fear of what could happen next. Not since Pearl Harbor had our nation seen the evils and...
POLITICS
goodmenproject.com

Never Forget, Always Remember 9-11

On September 10, 2001, I flew home from a business trip just like any other business trip. I had traveled for my career by then for at least ten years, and in some ways, it had become all too familiar. On the morning of 9-11, I started my day like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

A difficult anniversary, but 9/11 is about never forgetting

There was nothing more exciting to me growing up than a trip to the airport. And it was certainly an adventure, considering the closest airports from my small town in Pennsylvania’s rural Appalachia was more than two hours in either direction. But it meant going to the city — either...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

