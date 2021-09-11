CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beneath 9/11’s terrible smoke, a flash of gold

By Columnist
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the shroud rolled over the day, I remember just one dash of color in the pall, a smear of bright yellow. It was an old Schwinn steel-frame racing bicycle, and it moved like a canary in the smoke. The bike, like all bikes, was an escape, the ability to get somewhere under your own power, fast, to carve turns and pick your own lane through obstacles. But it represented something else too, that bike, as indefinably sweet as a wildflower growing in the sidewalk.

