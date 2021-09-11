CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies, explained

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies, explained. Three hundred thirty-one years ago, the first piece of paper money was printed in the United States. The Massachusetts Bay Colony supposedly issued those first bills to fund military action in King William’s War. Flash forward to today, and those bills are as ubiquitous as the British pound or Chinese renminbi. In recent years, however, there have also been talks that those bills may be replaced with a newer form of money altogether: cryptocurrency.

dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Unveils Bitcoin and Crypto Predictions, Says ‘Billionaire Bitcoin Flippening’ Is Coming

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is detailing a new list of predictions for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency industry at large. Armstrong says he believes a billionaire Bitcoin “flippening” is coming that will boost science, tech, and charitable causes in the years ahead. Writing in the Coinbase Blog, Armstrong says,. “Olaf Carlson-Wee...
Jhon Adil

Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Binance, and Uniswap current analysis

Cryptocurrency Market has done well out of its frequent investors. Since the market has kicked off, several investors have reaped the financial rewards. Unluckily, the market has turned into a Bearish market because the prices are falling off. Recently, the Crypto market is dead in the water because coin prices confront a swing decline. Besides, the market is giving a lesson that it has both pros and cons. A brief study of the following four main features of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Binance, and Uniswap.
Elon Musk
bitcoinmagazine.com

World Peace And The Bitcoin Charity

In July 2021, during an event featuring Cathie Wood, Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk, the panelists were asked: “What do you hope for Bitcoin?”. Dorsey replied, “My hope is that it creates world peace or helps create world peace.”. While many will laugh at Dorsey and call him naive, those...
moneyweek.com

Cryptocurrency roundup: Bitcoin sells off even as it becomes legal tender

The cryptocurrency news was dominated this week by El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as legal tender. However, the rollout did not go smoothly and most cryptocurrencies were enveloped in a sea of red. Bitcoin fell by as much as 17%, and ether lost 23%, while obscure altcoin Solano was one of the few that managed gains.
Newsweek

Bitcoin Price Jumps as El Salvador Makes Cryptocurrency Legal Tender

Bitcoin prices have jumped to a peak of $52.85 after El Salvador became the first country in the world to make the cryptocurrency legal tender. The world's largest, and most recognized, cryptocurrency surged to $52.85 at its peak last night and was up 1.71 percent in the last 24 hours of trading, according to Coin Market Cap—a website that tracks digital currencies.
InvestorPlace

If You’re Not Invested in Cryptos Today, You’re Behind the Eight Ball

I’m looking at my crypto dashboard right now, and when you sit back and really look at some of the enormous returns that cryptocurrencies have offered steadfast investors, it’s truly remarkable. I mean, you have Solana (SOL-USD), the Layer 1 blockchain platform that just burst onto the scene in 2021....
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Asset That Surged More Than 8,600,000% This Year Now Listed on Coinbase

Coinbase is continuing its recent spree of listing new crypto assets by adding support for a popular Dogecoin (DOGE) copycat. The exchange’s newest addition is Shiba Inu (SHIB), a meme token that aims to be an Ethereum-based alternative to DOGE. The 47th-ranked asset by market cap was trading at $0.00000000008...
STOCKS
wtvbam.com

On ‘Bitcoin Beach’ tourists and residents hail El Salvador’s adoption of cryptocurrency

EL ZONTE, El Salvador (Reuters) – In the El Salvadoran beach town of El Zonte, a surfing hotspot known as “Bitcoin Beach,” tourists and some residents heralded the president’s decision to make the Central American nation the first in the world to adopt https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/el-salvador-leads-world-into-cryptocurrency-bitcoin-legal-tender-2021-09-07 the cryptocurrency as legal tender. Many...
LIFESTYLE
Entrepreneur

WHO gives date for the end of the Covid pandemic, but Bill Gates says he has the 'only solution' to end the crisis

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Many have speculated about when the Covid-19 health crisis that has the world in check since 2020 will end. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) gave an estimated date for the end of the pandemic . However, billionaire Bill Gates proposed what he considers the 'only solution' to end the coronavirus and future pandemics.
BUSINESS
HuffingtonPost

$100 Million Trump Tower Loan Placed On Bank 'Watch List' Over Vacancies

A $100 million loan to Donald Trump’s flagship Trump Tower in Manhattan has been placed on a “watch list” by Wells Fargo Bank because of troubling “lower than average occupancy” in the building. Occupancy has dropped from 85.9% at the end of last year to 78.9% currently, according to Wells...
U.S. POLITICS

