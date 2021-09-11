Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies, explained
Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies, explained. Three hundred thirty-one years ago, the first piece of paper money was printed in the United States. The Massachusetts Bay Colony supposedly issued those first bills to fund military action in King William’s War. Flash forward to today, and those bills are as ubiquitous as the British pound or Chinese renminbi. In recent years, however, there have also been talks that those bills may be replaced with a newer form of money altogether: cryptocurrency.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0