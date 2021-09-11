CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Warriors executive living lessons shared by father before he boarded Flight 93

By Connor Letourneau
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years after his father died during the Sept. 11 attacks, John Beaven tried to distance himself from the tragedy. It wasn’t that he minded talking about how his dad, Alan, helped prevent hijackers from crashing United Flight 93 into a target in the nation’s capital. What made Beaven uncomfortable was people’s emotional response whenever they learned about his father’s death in an empty field outside Pittsburgh.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Newark, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Emeryville, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Pittsburgh#Chargers#The Warriors#Museum#American#Warriors Executive#Golden State Warriors#New Zealander#The World Trade Center#Uc San Diego

Comments / 0

Community Policy