Warriors executive living lessons shared by father before he boarded Flight 93
For years after his father died during the Sept. 11 attacks, John Beaven tried to distance himself from the tragedy. It wasn’t that he minded talking about how his dad, Alan, helped prevent hijackers from crashing United Flight 93 into a target in the nation’s capital. What made Beaven uncomfortable was people’s emotional response whenever they learned about his father’s death in an empty field outside Pittsburgh.www.sfchronicle.com
