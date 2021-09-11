CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Cover picture for the articleThe Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was founded in New York in 1983: The first inductees included Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, and Buddy Holly, and the ceremony was held in 1986. The physical museum opened in 1995 in Cleveland, though the groundbreaking ceremony came on June 7, 1993, and brought music greats Pete Townshend of the Who, Billy Joel, and Chuck Berry. Eligibility comes 25 years after artists release their first record. Each year a new group is celebrated for their contributions to the music industry.

