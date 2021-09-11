NFL Week 1: Why the Rams should beat the Bears on Sunday Night Football

Who is ready for another season Chicago Bears football? Don’t all raise your hands at once, but it is time for some actual football games. The preseason offered a look at a team that finished 8-8 a season ago. How much has changed in that time? Mitch Trubisky is gone, and the team decided to draft Justin Fields in hopes of finally finding their franchise quarterback. The offense looked about the same as it has since the start of last year — uneven. Andy Dalton is the starter and it really is anyone’s guess how much better he will make the offense. The defense looked a little suspect especially in the secondary. Many players were missing on both sides of the ball and the first game should tell us more about what type of team this is.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO