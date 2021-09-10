CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Wyndham expands in China; 155 hotels down in NOLA

By HOTELS Editors
Hotels Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Ida shuttered 155 hotels: In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, as of Friday at least 155 hotels in New Orleans, Louisiana, were closed temporarily due to power outages, staffing issues and lack of third-party services, STR reported. Based on analysis of the operating status of 208 hotels accounting for 35,835 rooms, 155 properties (75%) and 28,756 rooms (80%) are currently closed. Most hotels show short-term reopening dates but these dates are prone to changes are properties make decisions based on power restoration, availability of suppliers, staffing and demand. Out of the 155 closed properties, 41 have not reported a projected reopening date. U.S. performance improves: Hotel performance…

www.hotelsmag.com

