Kanawha Trace: ‘A hidden gem’ that offers park-like living in the city

Remember that old Remington TV ad where a businessman said he loved a shaver so much he bought the company? Local developer Bill Burch had a similar experience. A little over 20 years ago, Burch was living in Kanawha Trace, an upscale townhome community that had stalled during its early construction days. While plans drawn up in the 1980s called for more than 100 Contemporary-style townhomes, only 27 had been built.