We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. DeLand native Corben Champoux’s cover of the Hank Williams Sr. classic “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” surged to No. 1 on the Country Network last month. Now, the young country musician — an insurance agent with Brown & Brown by day — wants people to hear her original songs.